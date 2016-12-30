Caught On Video: 3 Suspects Attack Teen At Gas Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for three suspects who they say assaulted a teen at a gas station.

Authorities say around 5:50 p.m. on December 23, a 19-year-old man was at the Sunoco gas station on the 400 block of Cheltenham Avenue.

Before he could enter the store, police say three males struck him from behind and continued to punch and kick him as he was on the ground.

The suspects got away with his cell phone.

The victim broke away from the suspects and ran inside the gas station where he was able to call police.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Authorities say the victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center and treated for facial swelling.

Police describe the first suspect as a black male, in his late teens to early 20s, 6’0”, 170 pounds, with a muscular build and a slight mustache. Authorities say he had braids or dreads in his hair, and was wearing a dark brown hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a black male, in his late teens, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark brown hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the front, possibly the letter “A” and dark colored pants with a white vertical stripe on both legs.

The third suspect is described as a black male, in his mid to late teens with a medium build. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.