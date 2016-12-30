Bill Cosby’s Lawyers File Request To Change Venue For Trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) –– Bill Cosby’s lawyers have filed a request to change the location of his sexual assault trial, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.
Cosby’s trial is set to begin in June in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
He is charged with drugging former Temple employee Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham mansion in early 2004, then molesting her while she was incapacitated.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement on the change of venue request:
“District Attorney Steele has previously indicated to the Court and to the defense that he will not oppose a change of venue or venire.”