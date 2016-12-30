Admin Offices At Upper Merion Township Revert Back To Five-Day Workweek

KING OF PRUSSIA (CBS) — Since 2010, the administrative offices at Upper Merion Township have been operating on a four-day compressed work schedule due to the economic restrictions. The four-day week conserved resources and lowered utility costs.
Effective on Jan. 3, reflecting the improved economy and public demand, the administrative offices will be reverting back to a regular five-day schedule to better serve Upper Merion residents.
“Transitioning from a four-day week to a five-day week will allow township staff to provide expanded service to our residents,” said Supervisor Chair Bill Jenaway.
This change will now result in township offices being open Monday through Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.