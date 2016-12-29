Weather: Cold, Wind Hit To End 2016, Above Average Temps Ring In New Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday morning’s system performed pretty much as anticipated – bringing mainly rain to the Philadelphia area, but delivering a fresh burst of snow to areas in the far north and west. Tobyhanna checked in with 5″ of snow, Allentown with around a slushy 1″, and then some smaller amounts across Upper Bucks and Montgomery counties.

In the wake of that departing system, we tap into a fresh burst of chilly Canadian air to finish out the work week. Temperatures on Friday won’t make it out of the 30’s, and with winds gusting to 30 mph from the northwest, feels like temperatures will be in the 20’s most of the day.

Definitely a day for the full winter artillery!

The good news?

Temperatures moderate and winds die down a bit just in time for the New Year’s weekend. We’ll be sunny, seasonable, brisk and chilly on Saturday with highs in the low 40’s and a midnight temperature around 38 degrees – so, cold, but not terrible!

New Year’s Day is even better, with less wind and temperatures averaging around 5 degrees above average. Expect temps in the low to mid 40’s for the Mummers Parade – good news for spectators with lots of sunshine expected.

Enjoy the pleasant weekend because rain will return to the area early next week.