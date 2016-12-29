WATCH LIVE: Philly Police Give Update In Shooting Death Of 81-Year-Old Grocery Store Owner

Social Media Rips D.L. Hughley For Debbie Reynolds Tweet

December 29, 2016 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Comedian D.L. Hughley is facing significant backlash on social media following a tweet he posted about the death of Debbie Reynolds.

Hughley tweeted: ‘Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama’s don’t die cuz they kids do!They cry and say God don’t make no mistakes!’

Carrie Fisher, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds, died on Tuesday, just one day before Reynolds.

Social media did not take kindly to Hughley’s tweet.

Debbie Reynolds son, Todd Fisher, said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for his mom.

