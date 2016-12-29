Social Media Rips D.L. Hughley For Debbie Reynolds Tweet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Comedian D.L. Hughley is facing significant backlash on social media following a tweet he posted about the death of Debbie Reynolds.

Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama’s don’t die cuz they kids do!They cry and say God don’t make no mistakes! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) December 29, 2016

Hughley tweeted: ‘Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama’s don’t die cuz they kids do!They cry and say God don’t make no mistakes!’

Carrie Fisher, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds, died on Tuesday, just one day before Reynolds.

Social media did not take kindly to Hughley’s tweet.

This is a perfect example of inserting race where it is inappropriate to do so.A family lost two people in two days,and THAT’S what you say? — Cheddar Baè Biscuit (@T_dot_Lee_PhD) December 29, 2016

@ErickFernandez I’m sick of this strong black woman trope. We suffer great pain over a loss, too. — Linda Mitchell (@lindaemitchell) December 29, 2016

@RealDLHughley As a human being you could have more compassion. As a father you could have more heart. As a comedian, you should have a seat. — Judith Benezra (@JudithBenezra) December 29, 2016

@RealDLHughley somehow you have managed to trivialize the death of two beloved phenoms and the pain of black mothers who lost their kids. — 3D Editing Graduate (@DancesWidLesbos) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds son, Todd Fisher, said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for his mom.