Police: Elderly Woman Sexually Assaulted In Home Invasion In Delaware

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Police are investigating the sexual assault of an elderly woman in Dover, Delaware.
Police say between 12:10 and 12:27 a.m. on December 29, the suspect entered the victim’s apartment in the Lake Club Apartment complex on North DuPont Highway.
He gained access through a patio door, police say.
Once inside, he proceeded to the bedroom where authorities say he sexually assaulted the victim.
The suspect then fled the scene through the same patio door.
Police say the victim was treated at Kent General Hospital.
Authorities describe the suspect as a black male with a beard. He was wearing multiple layers of clothing and a blue jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.