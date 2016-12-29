Penn State Suspends Two Key Players For Rose Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn State will be without two of their key contributors for the Rose Bowl.
Junior wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and sophomore linebacker Manny Bowen have been suspended by the team due to “violation of team rules.” Both players will miss the team’s January 2nd Rose Bowl against USC.
Blacknall had 6 catches for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Big Ten Championship game. For the season, he recorded 15 catches for 347 yards, and 3 scores.
Bowen, starting 12 of 13 games this season, has 68 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks.