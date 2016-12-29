New Report Highlights Philadelphia’s Diverse Workforce

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s workforce is nearly as diverse as the city population, but non-white workers still tend to be under-represented in the higher salary ranges. That’s the finding a report on diversity from the Kenney administration, the first ever of its kind.

The city workforce is half African-American and forty percent white, but just six percent Latino, whereas Latinos makes up 14 percent of the city’s population.

The report comes from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, created by Mayor Kenney in an effort to, in his words, “make the government look like the city it serves.”

Director Nolan Atkinson said the report gives the administration a road map for future hiring, particularly among exempt employees, those who don’t take a civil service exam to get their jobs.

“We need to do a better job of reaching out to the Latino community. There are disparities there. There are disparities at the upper levels, those who are making in excess of $90,000, and so we need to try and get more diversity at all levels of government.”

The report shows an overwhelmingly male workforce at 62 percent, but more females than males among exempt employees and close to a 50-50 split in the high salary range.