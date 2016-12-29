Mummers Return After Undergoing Sensitivity Training

December 29, 2016 9:00 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Mummers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – All eyes will be on the Mummers on Sunday for the annual spectacle.

Something else to watch: whether city-mandated sensitivity training has tamed any of the traditional satire.

Mummers have had sensitivity training, in-person and by video, following last year’s social media backlash over parade displays that included Caitlyn Jenner’s face on a box of “Froot Loops and “Wench Lives Matter.”

Comic Division President Rich Porco (Credit: Mike DeNardo)

Comic Division President Rich Porco (Credit: Mike DeNardo)

Comic division president Rich Porco says Mummers have learned that satire can offend:

“I think we all, sort of – through this training, realized that some things can be hurtful.”

Parking Restrictions, Road Closures For Mummers Parade

For the first time, Mummers had to have their themes pre-approved by the city.

Porco also heads the Murray comic club. He says four of Murray’s 18 brigades had to tweak their themes, but adds the vast majority of Mummers are respectful:

“Are you going to hold 9,999 responsible for one person?”

Mummers Enter Crunch Time As New Year Approaches

Porco says it’s still okay to satirize authority:

“The mayor’s still fair game — the president-elect is still fair game.”

But he tells his members, “if you think it’s wrong, it probably is.”

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia