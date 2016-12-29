Montco Student’s Mobile App Gets Global Attention

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – A Collegeville, Montgomery County teen is waiting to see if an app he helped create will win him and his team a global entrepreneurship award and a trip to South Africa.

There are ten finalists in the Global Entrepreneurship Network’s “Startup Open.” Only one of them is from the United States, and that’s where 17-year-old Manshu Sharma comes in.

“I think the app has been a really big experience in my life and I’m thankful for all the support we’re getting for it,” he tells KYW Newsradio.

Sharma, who attends The Hill School in Pottstown, is one of four founders of an app called, meetHere. The teens all met at a summer business course organized by Penn.

On the app, you enter your location and the locations of your friends or colleagues.

“meetHere finds the middle point of all those addresses and generates meeting spots around that point.”

Then everyone can meetup at a central location. The app is available for Android devices. Apple is coming soon.

“A lot of people always say that technology is seen as a force that isolates us and drives us apart,” says Sharma. “But I think this application and other applications like it show that technology can actually be used to bring us together.”

The winner is announced on January 5th.