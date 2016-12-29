Manhunt Continues for Murder Suspect In South Jersey

December 29, 2016 7:14 AM
Filed Under: Jeremiah Monell, murder, New Jersey State Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—More than $3,000 is being offering to help find a man accused of killing his estranged wife in New Jersey.

Troopers in South Jersey have been searching for Jeremiah E. Monell for more than a week in connection to the death of his estranged wife, Tara O’Shea-Watson, who was found dead inside her Commercial Township home on December 19, 2016.

In addition to the $1,000 reward offered by the New Jersey State Police, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is now offering a reward of up to $2,500.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Monell.

Last week troopers found the 1994 blue Chevrolet S10 pickup Monell was believed to be driving.

Jeremiah Monell

He is described as a white man, 5’9’’, approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

 

