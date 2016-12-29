Manhunt Continues for Murder Suspect In South Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—More than $3,000 is being offering to help find a man accused of killing his estranged wife in New Jersey.
Troopers in South Jersey have been searching for Jeremiah E. Monell for more than a week in connection to the death of his estranged wife, Tara O’Shea-Watson, who was found dead inside her Commercial Township home on December 19, 2016.
In addition to the $1,000 reward offered by the New Jersey State Police, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is now offering a reward of up to $2,500.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Monell.
Last week troopers found the 1994 blue Chevrolet S10 pickup Monell was believed to be driving.
He is described as a white man, 5’9’’, approximately 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.