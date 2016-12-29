Man Gunned Down Outside Philadelphia Fast Food Restaurant

December 29, 2016 5:34 AM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was fatally shot outside of a fast food restaurant in north Philadelphia.

The unidentified victim was struck once in the head and once in the back when at least one gunman opened fire in front of a Checkers in the city’s Hunting Park section around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a total of 14 shots were fired from two different weapons. Investigators are in the process of determining whether there were two shooters or one man was firing two guns.

At least three shots hit the restaurant while another bullet struck a passing car. The victim is the only person injured in the shooting.

