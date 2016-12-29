Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Getaways of 2016

By Jay Lloyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This years has produced some unique getaway opportunities and challenges. Some of the vacation trends could continue and grow into the New Year.

It was a year of local getaway seekers looking south and north. Cuba and its people began opening to more area travelers.

“These are the warmest people, the most outgoing and talented people I’ve ever met,” said Frank Custer.

Many among us began looking toward Canada for a permanent getaway and Nova Scotia was beckoning.

“We have the warmest waters here north of the Carolinas,” said one local. “Our beaches are beautifully warm.”

Remember all those drones received last Christmas? They found more no fly zones at destinations like national parks and ski resorts.

“We have a lot of power lines coming into the area,” explained the ski operator. “We obviously have lifts running in the air.”

And the bucket list sky diving craze continued to soar at local airfields.

“The thrill is very high,” said an instructor.

Here’s to another year of getaway highs.

—–

“Jay Lloyd’s Getaway” Main Page