Good Samaritan Pays Stranger’s Parking Ticket In Spring Garden

December 29, 2016 12:49 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s always a good time for a good deed, and the holiday season is an even better time.

A good deed Wednesday night left one person pleasantly surprised on the 2100 block of Hamilton Street in Spring Garden.

They found a Good Samaritan had left money for a parking ticket left on their car.

The $50 bill was left with a note that read, “Parking tickets suck. Merry Christmas!”

The recipient of the good deed says they plan to spend the money on someone else and keep the good energy flowing.

