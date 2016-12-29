Good Samaritan Pays Stranger’s Parking Ticket In Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s always a good time for a good deed, and the holiday season is an even better time.
A good deed Wednesday night left one person pleasantly surprised on the 2100 block of Hamilton Street in Spring Garden.
They found a Good Samaritan had left money for a parking ticket left on their car.
The $50 bill was left with a note that read, “Parking tickets suck. Merry Christmas!”
The recipient of the good deed says they plan to spend the money on someone else and keep the good energy flowing.