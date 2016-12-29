Four Teens Charged Following Series Of Mall Fights This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While extra police patrols remain around area malls following a series of teen melees this week, police say parents bear some responsibility too.
Up to 400 teenagers alerted on Snapchat converged on the Philadelphia Mills Mall Tuesday night. Four were arrested for assaulting police who tried to break up fights in the food court. Police Lieutenant John Stanford said parents have a duty to make sure their children aren’t putting themselves in a position for trouble.
“We certainly don’t want to just arrest kids just to be arresting them. I think we want to make that message very clear,” Stanford said. “But we also need parents to make sure they know where their kids are. And making sure that they’re disciplining their kids if they are involved in this type of stuff.”
Stanford said even if kids aren’t involved in the actual melee itself, parents should impress upon their kids the fact that nothing good can come from joining a flash mob.