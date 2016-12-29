Family of Missing N.J. Woman, Great-Granddaughter: ‘Our Prayers Have Been Answered’

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – The family of Barbara Briley, 71, and her 5-year-old great granddaughter La’Myra say their “prayers have been answered” after the missing pair were found alive in Virginia on Wednesday.

Virginia State Police say they were found Wednesday night sitting inside their silver Toyota Rav4 that was found parked on private property at least a mile from Nash Road in Dinwiddie County

“On behalf of the Briley family we are happy to confirm that Barbara and LaMyra Briley have been found,” said the family on Facebook. “Thank you everyone who has assisted our family during this time. Our prayers have been answered. We ask at this time if you will respect our privacy and a formal statement will be issued later. God bless you all and thank you again for praying for our family.”

Police say Barbara Briley was transported to the hospital for treatment. La’Myra Briley appeared to be unharmed, but she was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. They remain hospitalized where they are currently listed in stable condition.

The pair went missing on Christmas Eve when they were last seen at an Exxon Gas Station about 30 miles north of Richmond, Virginia.

Briley reportedly told a clerk she was lost and received help setting the GPS in her phone.

By 8 p.m., the Briley family was no longer able to reach her, yet sources told CBS affiliate WTVR that Briley’s phone gave a brief signal in the early hours of Christmas morning about 45 miles south of Richmond.

State and local police, as well as Briley’s family, scoured that area over the last couple of days.

Sources tell CBS 3’s Cleve Bryan that Briley’s debit card was used at an ATM in Mays Landing, New Jersey, but there is no information when that happened.

Authorities have not released information on how the two wound up in Dinwiddie County.