Charlie Sheen Tweets God Should Take ‘Trump Next’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actor Charlie Sheen is facing social media backlash after tweeting that God should take President-elect Donald Trump next.
Sheen tweeted Wednesday evening, “Dear God, Trump next, please!” while including the middle finger emoji.
The tweet came following the deaths this week of Hollywood legends Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds one day apart.
Sheen’s tweet was roundly criticized on Twitter.
Sheen responded with to the backlash in a new tweet on Thursday.
Sheen revealed in November 2015 that he is HIV positive.