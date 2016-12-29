Charlie Sheen Tweets God Should Take ‘Trump Next’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actor Charlie Sheen is facing social media backlash after tweeting that God should take President-elect Donald Trump next.

Sheen tweeted Wednesday evening, “Dear God, Trump next, please!” while including the middle finger emoji.

The tweet came following the deaths this week of Hollywood legends Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds one day apart.

Dear God; Trump next, please!

Trump next, please! 🖕🏾 © — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

Sheen’s tweet was roundly criticized on Twitter.

@charliesheen Imagine the outrage if someone tweeted "Obama next, please!" — samechick 🐸 (@just2groovy) December 29, 2016

@HollandTaylor @charliesheen wishing his death? really? how low can you people be? — Lenya (@lenyanw) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen Wishing someone's death is bad karma. What comes around…….. — JohoStu (@jlooksky) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen no matter how bad life gets, I never actively root for someone to die. That is a truly evil soul. — Nick Paredes (@npthree) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen 1) *Highly* offensive, inappropriate, & unpatriotic 2) Does God need repetition to hear? 3) You gave the middle finger to God. — Joseph Steinberg (@JosephSteinberg) December 29, 2016

.@charliesheen aka the picture of moral and mental stability, tweets that he hopes PEOTUS Donald Trump is the next to go. pic.twitter.com/qjvxYeGOSj — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen Wow, a drug addicted alcoholic with HIV wishing our President Elect dead. #Classy — Lori (@sillywabbitxx) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen jeez, have some class. That's way out of line. — Guatón Dave (@AnalSystemist) December 29, 2016

Sheen responded with to the backlash in a new tweet on Thursday.

Sheen revealed in November 2015 that he is HIV positive.