Charlie Sheen Tweets God Should Take ‘Trump Next’

December 29, 2016 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Charlie Sheen, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actor Charlie Sheen is facing social media backlash after tweeting that God should take President-elect Donald Trump next.

Sheen tweeted Wednesday evening, “Dear God, Trump next, please!” while including the middle finger emoji.

The tweet came following the deaths this week of Hollywood legends Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds one day apart.

Sheen’s tweet was roundly criticized on Twitter.

Sheen responded with to the backlash in a new tweet on Thursday.

Sheen revealed in November 2015 that he is HIV positive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia