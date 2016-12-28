Weather: Winter Weather Returns To Philadelphia Region Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Winter Weather makes a return to our region Thursday morning, but much like many of our previous systems, you’ll have to travel pretty far north if you want to see any appreciable snowfall.

That said, it’ll be a messy and slow Thursday morning commute for the majority of the region as a clipper delivers a quick-hitting blast of rain and snow.

WEATHER

The precipitation will arrive after 5 o’clock Thursday morning, and may start as snow or a brief mix in the city before a quick changeover to rain by 7: 00 a.m. Any snow that falls in the city will likely not stick to the roads, but as always, be on the lookout for some slick spots.

A better chance to see a little snow will be in our farther north and west suburbs, where a brief coating could fall before the changeover to rain. And the further north you go, the better chance you’ll have to see some accumulation.

A slushy inch or so could fall in the Lehigh Valley before a changeover to rain around 9:00 a.m., and the snow may continue in the Poconos through midday, leading to 2-4″ and a Winter Weather Advisory.

Part Of Region Prepping For Brief Winter Blast

In the city, rain should taper off by mid-afternoon and the sun may even peek out by late afternoon, meaning the afternoon commute will be much easier!