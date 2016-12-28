T-Mobile Is First Carrier To Remotely Kill Note 7 Batteries

December 28, 2016 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Samsung, T-Mobile

By Selena Larson

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Samsung Galaxy Note 7 holdouts will soon have dead phones.

T-Mobile released an update on Wednesday to prevent Note 7 users from charging devices, rendering them useless. AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint will roll out similar updates the first week of January.

The move will force the hands of those who have not yet traded in the faulty device to finally get an alternative.

Samsung announced the U.S.-based battery-killing program earlier in this month. Verizon initially said it wouldn’t participate due to “added risk” for users without alternate phones, but the company changed its mind and will push an update on January 5.

Carriers killing the Note 7 is the grand finale of the exploding phone debacle that began with a massive recall of Samsung’s flagship devices. In September, the company recalled millions of Note 7 phones after a battery issue caused some to catch fire.

Most users already exchanged their phones. According to Samsung, about 93% of Note 7 devices have been returned in the U.S.

Samsung also limited the Note 7 battery charging in Canada earlier this month. The devices are currently unable connect to any Canadian mobile network.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

