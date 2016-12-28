Steve Smith: Sunday Will ‘Probably Be My Last Game’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 37-year-old Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith is “89-percent” sure Sunday will be his last NFL game.
“I’m about 89-percent sure,” Smith told reporters. “Pretty sure I know what I want to do. I got great support from my family. My wife supports me whichever way I want to go. My boys want me to still play, but there’s a little girl named Bailey Smith who wants her daddy.
“Football is conduit, it’s a platform — good and bad — but it gives you an opportunity. Football has problem given me more than I probably could give football back. But for 2016-17 and beyond, it’s probably my last game.”
In 2001, the Eagles drafted WR Freddie Mitchell in the first round with pick No. 25. Smith was selected in the third round of the 2001 draft by the Carolina Panthers at pick No. 74.
Smith is a five-time Pro Bowler. He is 12th all time with 1,028 career receptions, 7th all-time with 14,697 yards, and tied for 25th with 81 receiving touchdowns.