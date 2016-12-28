Star Wars Fans Mourn Death Of Carrie Fisher

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actress Carrie Fisher died Tuesday after complications from a heart attack she suffered on a flight on Friday. News of her passing is hitting Star Wars fans hard.

Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia, an iconic character in the Star Wars franchise.

Moviegoers at the Franklin Institute expressed their grief over the celebrity’s passing Wednesday prior to an IMAX screening of the newest Star Wars film, ‘Rogue One.’

“2016, someone else died. It’s sad,” said Matt, a who’s fondness of Fisher dates back to childhood. “I had Princess Leia action figures and things like that. It’s sad to think that she’s no longer here, especially at a relatively young age.”

Fisher had many other notable roles and cameos throughout her career, but Star Wars made her a household name. Brian from Ardmore says her death was a shocking end to a tough year.

“I’m 42. You start to think to yourself that, you know, at the age that she was,” he said. “It was just too early.”

Fans say she will be remembered and many believe we haven’t seen the last of Princess Leia on the silver screen.