Report: Man Armed With Knife Demands $2 Worth of Gas In N.J.

December 28, 2016 9:08 AM
Filed Under: Gas Station, New Jersey, Robbery

PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS)—Police are on the hunt for an armed man who allegedly tried to rob $2 worth of gas in New Jersey, according to NJ.com.

The incident happened in Salem County at the Coastal Gas Station on Tuesday night.

Pennsville Chief of Police Allen J. Cummings tells NJ.com that the man was carrying a gas can when he approached the attendant.

Police say the suspect showed a knife and said he wanted $2 worth of gas. When the attendant refused, the suspect fled.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

 

