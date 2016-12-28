Pennsylvania Man Strangled Woman, Killed Son, NYPD Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after a mother and her four-year-old son are found dead inside a New York apartment.
CBS New York reports, Isaac Duran Infante, 23, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania confessed to strangling Felicia Barahona, who was found dead with an electrical cord around her neck the day after Christmas.
The Pennsylvania man also confessed to killing Felicia’s son, Miguel–placing him face down in the bathtub. Duran Infante is the father of the four-year-old.
According to CBS New York, Duran Infante told police he “didn’t like the way she was raising the child” — which included dressing him in feminine looking clothing — and that Barahona was “interfering” in his relationship with his new girlfriend.
READ MORE: Man Confesses To Killing Woman, Son Found Dead In Hamilton Heights Apartment
He confessed that he was “tired of paying child support for the kid.”
Authorities say Duran Infante has no history of psychological issues.
He was expected to face a judge on Wednesday morning.