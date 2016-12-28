New Jersey Carnival Worker Dies At Amusement Park In Puerto Rico

December 28, 2016 10:04 AM
Filed Under: New Jersey

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico say a carnival worker from New Jersey has died after being hit by a ride at a temporary amusement park in the U.S. territory.

Police said late Tuesday that 59-year-old Jerry Green was operating a pendulum ride called “Skyfall” when he was hit. Police said they are investigating reports that Green was hit after he tried to retrieve an object that a client lost during the ride.

Operators of La Feria park said in a statement that Green apparently slipped before he was hit. They said he had been a carnival worker for more than 25 years.

The amusement park is set up yearly in the capital of San Juan during the holiday season.

