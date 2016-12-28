Man Shot Over Pool Game Inside Philly Bar: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police are searching for the shooter they say opened fire during a pool game inside a Philly bar.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the Lounge 62 located in the 6200 block of Woodland Ave.
Police tell CBS 3 that a group of patrons were playing pool in the back of the bar when an argument ensued between two men.
During the incident, one of the men opened fire, striking a 38-year-old man in his side. He remains in critical condition at this time.
The shooter fled the scene as bar patrons rushed out of the building.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police.