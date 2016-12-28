Man Launches GoFundMe Page To ‘Protect Betty White From 2016’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A South Carolina man has started a GoFundMe page to keep Betty White safe until 2017.
Hours after the death of Star Wars star Carrie Fisher was announced, Demetrios Hrysikos took to the crowd funding website in hopes of keeping White safe until the New Year.
“If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017. Now , assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg Little Theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year,” said Hrysikos.
Since the campaign was started Hrysikos has raised more than $1,800 that he plans to donate to the Spartanburg Little Theatre.