Man Gunned Down On Porch Of His Philly Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are investigating after a man is shot in the head on the porch of his home early Wednesday morning.
It happened in the 2300 block of West Atlantic Street in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city.
At the scene, police found a 37-year-old man unconscious, suffering from gunshot wounds to his head, torso and arms. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Small says they found six spent shell casings near the crime scene.
A motive for the shooting or a description of the shooter(s) is unknown at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police.