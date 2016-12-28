NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Man Gunned Down On Porch Of His Philly Home

December 28, 2016 6:42 AM
Filed Under: Nicetown-Tioga, Philadelphia, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are investigating after a man is shot in the head on the porch of his home early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 2300 block of West Atlantic Street in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city.

At the scene, police found a 37-year-old man unconscious, suffering from gunshot wounds to his head, torso and arms. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Small says they found six spent shell casings near the crime scene.

A motive for the shooting or a description of the shooter(s) is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016
Top 15 Philly Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia