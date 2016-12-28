Malcolm Jenkins Named NFC Defensive Player Of Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins continues his tremendous tenure in Philadelphia.

Jenkins was named the NFC defensive player of the week for his Week 16 performance against the New York Giants.

The 29-year-old safety recorded six combined tackles, three passes defended, two interceptions, and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 24-19 win over the Giants.

Jenkins joins Brian Dawkins as the only Eagles safeties to win the award at least two times.

