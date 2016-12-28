Ball Drop? No, The Liberty Bell Drops At This Philly NYE Party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We’re all familiar with the ball drop at Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

But if you can’t make it out to New York City, a similar spectacle will be taking place during one of Philadelphia’s many NYE celebrations this weekend.

And it has a local twist.

The Glitter City Gala will be home to the first ever Liberty Bell drop when the clock strikes midnight at the Hyatt at the Bellevue.

Organizers say this will be the perfect backdrop for a unique event such as this adding it will be a “moment you’ll never forget.”

One of those organizers, Ray Sheehan, says on top of the all the food, drinks, music, and, of course, the “bell drop” this event will also benefit several charities throughout the region:

“We believe that every great party should support charity,” he says. “That’s why we are donating a portion of our proceeds this year.”

The charities include PAWS, Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House, and Big Brother Big Sisters.

“In addition, you can support these great charities by selecting a ‘donation’ ticket, and 100-percent of the money you select will be donated to charity,” says Sheehan. “Giving back in a fun way is what we do.”

More information on the Glitter City Gala featuring the Liberty Bell drop is available here, and too see a list of other NYE happenings in Philadelphia, CLICK HERE.