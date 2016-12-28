Large Sinkhole, Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations In Bethlehem

December 28, 2016 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Bethlehem, gas leak, Sinkhole

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – Crews responded to the scene of a large sinkhole with an active gas leak in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Officials say a deliveryman called the fire department early Wednesday morning to report the sinkhole on Hamilton and Elk Streets.

Upon arrival, the fire department and gas workers immediately evacuated approximately 20 homes in the neighborhood.

Authorities say the residents are being housed at Northeast Middle School while crews work to repair the gas leak.

There is no timetable for when residents will be allowed back in their homes, officials say, but crews are prepared to work “24/7 to fix the problem.”

All utilities to the neighborhood have been shut off for the time being.

