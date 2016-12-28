Health Holiday Recipes: Chicken Parm Meatballs

December 28, 2016 10:11 AM By Glen Macnow
Makes about 20 meatballs

 

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb ground chicken
  • ¼ cup bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup Parmesan cheese
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoons onion powder
  • 2 tablespoons garlic powder
  • ½ tablespoon salt
  • ½ tablespoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon dried basil
  • 1 cup marinara sauce
  • ½ pound part skim mozzarella cheese sliced thin

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  • In large bowl thoroughly mix together ground chicken, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, egg, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and dried basil.
  • Form into 1-1.5 oz meat balls with either an ice cream scoop or hands.
  • Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until meatballs reach 165 degrees with thermometer inserted in the center of meatball.
  • Remove from oven and ladle about an ounce of marinara sauce atop of each meatball.
  • Place slice of cheese over each meat ball and place back in the oven until the cheese melts.
  • Remove from oven and serve warm.

 

Per Parmesan Meatball

95 calories

11 gm protein

7 gm carbohydrate

3 gm fat

 

