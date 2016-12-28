Health Holiday Recipes: Chicken Parm Meatballs

Sponsored by Cooper University Health
Makes about 20 meatballs
Ingredients:
- 1 lb ground chicken
- ¼ cup bread crumbs
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons onion powder
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- ½ tablespoon salt
- ½ tablespoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon dried basil
- 1 cup marinara sauce
- ½ pound part skim mozzarella cheese sliced thin
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- In large bowl thoroughly mix together ground chicken, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, egg, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and dried basil.
- Form into 1-1.5 oz meat balls with either an ice cream scoop or hands.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until meatballs reach 165 degrees with thermometer inserted in the center of meatball.
- Remove from oven and ladle about an ounce of marinara sauce atop of each meatball.
- Place slice of cheese over each meat ball and place back in the oven until the cheese melts.
- Remove from oven and serve warm.
Per Parmesan Meatball
95 calories
11 gm protein
7 gm carbohydrate
3 gm fat