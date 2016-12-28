Giving Back To The Community Through Yoga

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A group of yoga practitioners gathered Wednesday at Villanova to raise money for charity.
Root Down & Rise Up was founded by yoga instructor Katie Breen.
Years ago, she had an eye-opening experience which connected her heart to another world. That was back in 2013 during a trip to India
“I was introduced to Profugo through Villanova’s social justice documentary program,” she tells CBS 3.
The nonprofit organization inspired her to start a yoga practice in North Carolina on farmlands to connect her students to local agriculture.
While home in Philadelphia on Christmas break, she held a class at her alma mater. All proceeds go back to Profugo.
“It opened my eyes to what humanity is and what life is all about,” says Breen.
The roots she planted at Villanova continued to sprout throughout her entire yoga career.