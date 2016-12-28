District Attorney: Parents Nearly Starve To Death 3 Young Children After Locking Them In Room For Months

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Dauphin County are dealing with a horrific case of child abuse.
Authorities say three young children were locked in a room for three months and nearly starved to death outside of Harrisburg.
Authorities say a 5-year-old child only weighed 23 pounds, and one of the girls was a week away from dying.
Court paperwork says the victims were “extremely disheveled with dirt, animal hair, urine and feces in their clothing and encrusted into their skin.”
“They were locked in a room with no heat source,” says Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico. “They were given no food, we believe, for the last few months. Their weight was basically just skin and bones.”
The parents, Joshua and Brandi Weyant, are behind bars and facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault.
Brandi Weyant is the mother of one of the children, while Joshua Weyant is the father of all three.