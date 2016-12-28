Can You Die Of A Broken Heart?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With the death of Debbie Reynolds coming just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died, the question comes up: can you die from a broken heart?
According to researchers from the St. George’s, University of London, yes you can.
They studied 30,000 people for the so-called “broken heart syndrome.”
What they found is the surviving partner of loved one often does feel increased levels of stress.
Losing their loved one can actually double a person’s risk of heart failure or stroke in the one-month period following their loved one’s death.