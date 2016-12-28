Crews Search For Body In Home Of Delco Woman Who Went Missing In 2013

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) — According to officials, on Tuesday night, Collingdale Police were at the home of a woman who went missing in 2013, Melissa Rodriguez. She was last seen on April 19, 2013.

Police say they searched the basement of the home using cadaver dogs in hopes of locating Rodriguez’s body in an effort to bring some peace of mind to family and friends who are still in the dark about what happened to her.

According to her husband in 2013, Jose Rodriguez, she was headed to Newark, N.J. to stay with friends for the weekend, but friends said they never heard from her again after the 19th.

Search dogs searched the home around the time of her disappearance, but no clues were found.

“We established our probable cause, got authorization through the DA’s office, and as part of the investigation, we did our search today and it came up that it was nothing. But we can rest comfortably that she’s not here,” said Collingdale Police Chief Robert Adams in 2013.

Rodriguez was believed to have dropped her children off at school, before leaving to meet her friends, but when she didn’t arrive, friends and family became concerned and contacted authorities.

Officials were unsuccessful in locating a body at the home on Tuesday night and they stopped the search for the evening. There was no final word on whether they would return to the home.