Cowboys Fan Sign Goes Viral After Being Dumped Via Text

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Couples who break up around the holidays have to live with the “what if,” when it comes to gift giving. For one Cowboys fan, he maybe should have stuck the relationship out a little longer.
A fan at the Cowboys Monday night game held up a sign which read “My fiance dumped me in a text message. He should have waited until after Christmas.”
According to DallasNews.com, the fan’s name is Brenna Clanton and she purchased close seats for the Cowboys ay after Christmas match up with the Lions.
The report adds that the couple was engaged in June and that Clanton thought it was the perfect gift for Christmas. Her ex-fiance wound up missing out on the Cowboys 42-21 win.