Cops: Up To $100K Worth Of Items Taken In Kohl’s Smash-And-Grab In Bucks County

December 28, 2016 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Bucks County, Smash And Grab

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities say a suspect got away with up to $100,000 worth of items in a smash-and-grab at a Kohl’s department store in Bucks County.

Police say around 3:17 a.m. on Dec. 27, the suspect smashed the glass entrance doors to the store on the 1600 block of Big Oak Road in Lower Makefield Township.

Once inside, authorities say the man shattered the counter and took several pieces of jewelry, including black diamond collection jewelry, Citizen Eco watches, and other items.

Police say the total value of the items taken is believed to be between $60,000 and $100,000.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video.

Police say he is believed to be a white male, wearing a cloth mask, a dark-colored hoodie jacket with drawstrings and gray Nike sneakers with an orange swoosh.

Authorities say he used a yellow handle sledgehammer to break the front doors and counter. They say he also had a canvas tool sack.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect or the crime to contact Lower Makefield Detectives at 267-274-1160.

Comments

One Comment

  1. jhisler says:
    December 28, 2016 at 3:44 pm

    Guy planned this, now lets see if hes smart enough not to sell it off to all the local pawnshops and on ebay and craigslist.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016
Top 15 Philly Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia