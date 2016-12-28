Cops: Up To $100K Worth Of Items Taken In Kohl’s Smash-And-Grab In Bucks County

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities say a suspect got away with up to $100,000 worth of items in a smash-and-grab at a Kohl’s department store in Bucks County.
Police say around 3:17 a.m. on Dec. 27, the suspect smashed the glass entrance doors to the store on the 1600 block of Big Oak Road in Lower Makefield Township.
Once inside, authorities say the man shattered the counter and took several pieces of jewelry, including black diamond collection jewelry, Citizen Eco watches, and other items.
Police say the total value of the items taken is believed to be between $60,000 and $100,000.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video.
Police say he is believed to be a white male, wearing a cloth mask, a dark-colored hoodie jacket with drawstrings and gray Nike sneakers with an orange swoosh.
Authorities say he used a yellow handle sledgehammer to break the front doors and counter. They say he also had a canvas tool sack.
Police ask anyone with information on the suspect or the crime to contact Lower Makefield Detectives at 267-274-1160.
One Comment
Guy planned this, now lets see if hes smart enough not to sell it off to all the local pawnshops and on ebay and craigslist.