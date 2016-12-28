City Officials Release Parking Restrictions, Road Closures For Mummers Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials have announced parking restrictions and road closures for the 2017 Mummers Parade.

Officials say the road closures will begin the evening of Thursday, December 29 along the parade route, which starts at City Hall and moves south to Washington Ave.

Thursday, December 29

Parking is prohibited from 6 PM on December 29, 2016 to 7 AM January 2, 2017, on the east side of 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to South Penn Square.

Friday, December 30

Two east travel lanes on 15th Street closed from JFK Blvd. to Market Street from 10:00AM-12:00PM for equipment load-in. 15th Street may be closed completely for short intervals during this timeframe if necessary.

Parking is prohibited from 2 AM on December 30, 2016 to 7 AM January 2, 2017, on the west side of 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to Market and Market to Ranstead Street.

Saturday, December 31

Two east travel lanes on 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to S. Penn Square closed for television compound setup starting at 10 AM. Closure to remain in place until 12 PM on Monday, January 2nd.

From 12 PM-6 PM 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street and Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street will be closed.

TENTATIVE: Starting at 6 PM Market Street will partially re-open east of 16th Street and 15th Street will partially re-open south of JFK Boulevard until 3:00 AM January 1.

Parking is prohibited from 4 AM on December 31, 2016 to 8 PM January 1, 2017, on West Market Street & JFK Blvd, from 15th to 20th Streets.

Sunday, January 1

From 3 AM until the event conclusion Market Street from 15th to 16th Street, 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street and JFK Boulevard from 15th Street to 20th Street will be closed.

From 7 PM until the event conclusion Broad Street from S. Penn Square (Parade route) and Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street (dispersal area) will be closed.

Traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is underway. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Officials say parade attendees are encouraged to use SEPTA to get to the event.

PARKING

Parking is prohibited from 4 AM to 8 PM on 15th Street from Arch Street to JFK Blvd.

Parking is prohibited from 4 AM to 2 PM on Chestnut Street, from 16th to 18th Streets.

Parking is prohibited from 6 AM to 8 PM on the 1500 block of Ranstead Street.

PARKING IS PROHIBITED ON JANUARY 1, 2017 FROM 2 AM TO 7 PM (Both sides of street unless noted):

JFK Blvd from Juniper to 15th Street (SOUTH SIDE)

JFK Blvd from Broad to 16th Street

Juniper Street from JFK to South Penn Square

South Penn Square from Juniper to 16th Street (SOUTH SIDE)

Ben Franklin Parkway from 16th to 19th Street

North Broad Street from Cherry to JFK Blvd (WEST SIDE)

15th Street from Race to JFK Blvd

16th Street from Chestnut to Race

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow

18th Street from Race to Ludlow

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut

Cherry Street from 15th to 17th

Arch Street from 15th to 17th

Washington Ave from 12th to 18th

Broad Street from Arch to Ellsworth