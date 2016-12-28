Cinnabon Apologizes For Carrie Fisher Tweet

By Mark Mooney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Cinnabon has apologized for what it concedes was a tasteless tweet about the death of Carrie Fisher.

Social media was filled Tuesday with heartfelt tributes to the actress who created the Star Wars heroine Princess Leia. There were videos, “force” references and tender memories.

Then there was the Cinnabon tweet.

“RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy,” the tweet said, in a jaw-dropping mix of commercialism and double entendre on the day she died.

The tweet included a drawing of Princess Leia done in cinnamon shavings, with her famous ringlets around her ears replaced by a cinnamon bun.

It wasn’t up for long, but it quickly drew complaints.

Cinnabon apologized for the tweet early Wednesday, saying it was “genuinely meant as a tribute.”

Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it. We are truly sorry. — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 28, 2016

Cinnabon is owned by Focus Brands, which also owns Carvel, Moe’s, Auntie Anne’s, McAlister’s Deli. Focus Brands did not respond to a request for comment.

Not everyone was upset by the original tweet, and some think the late actress would’ve appreciated it.

I feel like Carrie Fisher would have gotten a kick out of the Cinnabon tweet to be honest. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) December 27, 2016

that Cinnabon tweet about Carrie Fisher was so cute — Zhané 🇵🇦🌻 (@zhanevall27) December 28, 2016

@Cinnabon I thought it was fine. People need to get a grip and a sense of humor. Carrie Fisher would have laughed, I’ll bet — Nancy Day (@nancyd499_day) December 28, 2016

@Cinnabon No apologies required here. It was clever and I’m sure she would have enjoyed it. — Mark Wonsil (@wonsil) December 28, 2016

