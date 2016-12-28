3 On Your Side: Hard Seltzer, A Healthier Alcohol Alternative

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A lot of people will be ringing in the New Year this weekend with a glass of champagne or maybe some wine.
But if you’re counting calories, there’s a new option out there: spiked cider.
It’s flavored seltzer water a little bit of a kick in the form of five-percent alcohol.
From the makers of Samuel Adams beer, Truly Spiked & Sparkling seltzer is now being sold at stores and select bars and restaurants.
Beverage makers are taking note as hard seltzer continues growing in popularity. Spiked Seltzer started the trend in 2013, and caught the attention of Anheuser Busch, who bought the company this year.
Other brands have also seen sales spike.