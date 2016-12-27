Tractor-Trailer Catches Fire After Crash At Northeast Philly Gas Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tractor-trailer burst into flames after it collided with at least one other vehicle at a gas station in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Speedway gas station at Oxford Avenue and Levick Street in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood.
The truck, towing a trailer for a Shop Rite supermarkets, burst into flames after the crash.
Fire crews quickly placed the fire under control.
At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital.
Traffic along Oxford Avenue was being detoured as a result of the accident.
