Tractor-Trailer Catches Fire After Crash At Northeast Philly Gas Station

December 27, 2016 7:54 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tractor-trailer burst into flames after it collided with at least one other vehicle at a gas station in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Speedway gas station at Oxford Avenue and Levick Street in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood.

The truck, towing a trailer for a Shop Rite supermarkets, burst into flames after the crash.

Fire crews quickly placed the fire under control.

At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Traffic along Oxford Avenue was being detoured as a result of the accident.

Stay with CBS Philly for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia