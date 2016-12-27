Thrown Chair Prompts False Report Of Gunshot At NJ Mall

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A panic was caused at a northern New Jersey mall when a chair slammed during a fight was mistaken for a gunshot and prompted police to respond.
Elizabeth Major Christian Bollwage says between eight to 10 people were injured during the mayhem that broke out Monday evening at The Mills at Jersey Gardens.
The incident began when four young women started a brawl where a chair was thrown and the loud noise that followed spurred a shopper to erroneously yell that it was a gunshot.
Several people, reportedly including two pregnant women, suffered minor injuries as shoppers tried to evacuate. A 12-year-old broke his leg and an 8-year-old child suffered a cut finger.
Bollwage doubts this incident is linked to other similar panics caused at malls across the country Monday.
