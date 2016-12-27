Temple Fans React To Bowl Loss

by Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple Owls football team finished their season with a 10-4 record and won their conference championship, but despite that success they lost their bowl game Tuesday night against Wake Forest University.

Temple Alumni and some current students met up at Masters Bar & Restaurant in North Philadelphia to watch the Owls take on the Demon Deacons in the Military Bowl.

“A little disappointed in the Bowl performance,” said one fan.

The Owls lost 34 to 26, but fans say they are happy with how their team played this year:

“It’s been a very very phenomenal season.”

“It was obviously a great season.”

“They’ve had a phenomenal season when you look at the way they played and the way they went after the game, It’s second to none.”

For a season that had a lot of highs, it came with some lows too. Like when Head Coach Matt Rhule took a new job before the bowl game.

“We have high hopes for the owls, unfortunate we lost our leader, but I believe in the new guy we have coming in and I think he’ll do a good job and get us back to where we were,” one fan said.

Geoff Collins is that new coach who will lead the Owls next season.