Teens Involved In Fight At Philadelphia Mills, Several Arrests Made

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to Philadelphia Police, a large crowd of “disorderly,” juveniles gathered at Philadelphia Mills in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The crowd came together around 6:30 p.m.
Teen Clerk Foils Armed Robbery In AC, Snatches Gun Away
Four individuals were arrested after police responded to reports of a large fight that was taking place at the mall involving the group of teenagers.
Authorities described the group as an extremely large crowd.
The crowd was dispersed just before 7:00 p.m., and police say no injuries have been reported.