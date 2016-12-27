Teens Involved In Fight At Philadelphia Mills, Several Arrests Made

December 27, 2016 7:45 PM By Ray Boyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to Philadelphia Police, a large crowd of “disorderly,” juveniles gathered at Philadelphia Mills in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The crowd came together around 6:30 p.m.

Four individuals were arrested after police responded to reports of a large fight that was taking place at the mall involving the group of teenagers.

Authorities described the group as an extremely large crowd.

The crowd was dispersed just before 7:00 p.m., and police say no injuries have been reported.

