Search Continues For Killer Of 81-Year-Old South Philadelphia Shop Owner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Funeral arrangements have been released for the 81-year-old South Philadelphia shop owner who was gunned down on Christmas Eve.

As police try to answer the question, “who killed Marie Buck and why?” Her family prepares to lay her to rest later this week.

The viewing will be Thursday night at Baldi Funeral Home in South Philadelphia. The funeral will be Friday morning at St. Mary Magdalene DePazzi Church in Bella Vista.

Her daughter, Maria, can’t fathom anyone wanting to kill her mother.

Daughter Of South Philly Store Owner Shot Dead Makes Emotional Plea

“She was a beautiful person. She was a beautiful woman. She didn’t deserve to die this brutally.”

Police say Marie Buck was shot multiple times and found on Christmas Eve morning behind the counter of her grocery store at 6th and Wharton – a place she owned and operated for 43 years.

Police Homicide Captain James Clark calls the suspect an “animal.”

“Who would kill an 81-year-old defenseless grandmother? It is unspeakable and we are going to get to the bottom of it very quickly.”

Instigators are looking for tips and there is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.