Search Continues After Grandmother, Great-Granddaughter Vanish During Holiday Trip

December 27, 2016 4:45 PM
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a great-grandmother from New Jersey who went missing with her 5-year-old great-granddaughter during a holiday car trip to North Carolina.

Hamilton Township police say 71-year-old Barbara Briley and La’Myra Briley left from Mays Landing on Saturday morning and were last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia, where Barbara Briley had stopped for directions.

Family members say Briley has no known medical issues and has often driven to North Carolina without incident to visit with relatives.

They have repeatedly tried to reach her by cell phone since she went missing and are tracing the route they believe she was traveling.

Briley was driving a silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey license plate C80-ELS.

