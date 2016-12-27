Pennsylvania’s Gas Tax Set To Rise In New Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The highest gas tax in the nation will go even higher with the start of the new year.
The wholesale tax on gasoline sold in Pennsylvania will increase by another 8 cents per gallon on Sunday, January 1. It will mark the third increase in four years, and, according to PennDOT, it is the last of three planned, phased-in increases.
After this latest hike, about 78 cents from every gallon will go to taxes. That money will be used to pay for road construction and maintenance across the state.
“It’s allowing PennDOT to invest roughly an additional billion dollars a year into the road and bridge system,” said spokesman Rich Kirkpatrick. “That for Philadelphia, it means continued work replacing and improving Interstate 95.”
Other projects include improvements to Routes 422 and 322.