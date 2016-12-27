Daughter: Carrie Fisher Dies At Age 60 | PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher With Star Wars Cast | Celebrities React

Mike Tomlin Responds To Terry Bradshaw’s Criticism

December 27, 2016 3:02 PM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four-time Steelers Super Bowl winning quarterback Terry Bradshaw criticized Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I don’t think he is a great coach at all,” Bradshaw said of the Super Bowl XLIII winning head coach.

Tomlin responded on Tuesday, firing back at Bradshaw saying he grew up a fan of Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson. Henderson was a Cowboys linebacker was went after Bradshaw before the 1978 Super Bowl saying the Steelers QB couldn’t “spell ‘cat’ if you spotted him a C and an A.”

Tomlin, 44, is in his 10th season as Pittsburgh’s head coach. He has a regular season record of 102-57 and a postseason record of 6-5, with one Super Bowl victory.

The Steelers clinched their fifth AFC North title under Tomlin last Sunday with a win over the Ravens.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia