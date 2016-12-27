Mike Tomlin Responds To Terry Bradshaw’s Criticism

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four-time Steelers Super Bowl winning quarterback Terry Bradshaw criticized Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
“I don’t think he is a great coach at all,” Bradshaw said of the Super Bowl XLIII winning head coach.
Tomlin responded on Tuesday, firing back at Bradshaw saying he grew up a fan of Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson. Henderson was a Cowboys linebacker was went after Bradshaw before the 1978 Super Bowl saying the Steelers QB couldn’t “spell ‘cat’ if you spotted him a C and an A.”
Tomlin, 44, is in his 10th season as Pittsburgh’s head coach. He has a regular season record of 102-57 and a postseason record of 6-5, with one Super Bowl victory.
The Steelers clinched their fifth AFC North title under Tomlin last Sunday with a win over the Ravens.