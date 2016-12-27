Health Holiday Recipes: Smoked Whitefish Salad & Pickled Red Onions

Sponsored by Cooper University Health
Makes about 5 cups
Ingredients:
- 1.5 pounds Smoked White fish, deboned
- ½ cup light mayo
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- ½ tablespoon salt
- ½ tablespoon black pepper
- 1 carrot, peeled, diced small
- ½ white onion diced small
- 2 celery stalks, diced small
Directions:
- In large bowl mix together mayo, mustard, vegetables, salt, and pepper until well combined.
- Mix in flaked white fish and mix thoroughly.
- Serve chilled with pickled red onions.
Per ¼ cup of salad
90 calories
7 gm protein
3 gm fat
2 gm Carbohydrate