BREAKING: Daughter: Carrie Fisher Dies At Age 60 | PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher With Star Wars Cast | Celebrities React

Health Holiday Recipes: Smoked Whitefish Salad & Pickled Red Onions

December 27, 2016 12:45 PM By Glen Macnow
Filed Under: Cooking, Cooper Docs, Smoked Whitefish Salad

Sponsored by Cooper University Health

 

Makes about 5 cups

 

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 pounds Smoked White fish, deboned
  • ½ cup light mayo
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • ½ tablespoon salt
  • ½ tablespoon black pepper
  • 1 carrot, peeled, diced small
  • ½ white onion diced small
  • 2 celery stalks, diced small

 

Directions:

  • In large bowl mix together mayo, mustard, vegetables, salt, and pepper until well combined.
  • Mix in flaked white fish and mix thoroughly.
  • Serve chilled with pickled red onions.

 

Per ¼ cup of salad

90 calories

7 gm protein

3 gm fat

2 gm Carbohydrate

More from Glen Macnow
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016
Top 15 Philly Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia