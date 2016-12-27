Health Holiday Recipes: Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Sponsored by Cooper University Health
Makes about 35-40 mushrooms
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds of baby portobello mushrooms, stem removed
- 8 oz crab meat
- ¼ cup roasted red peppers, diced small
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon old bay seasoning
- ¼ cup bread crumbs
- Non-stick spray as needed
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Spray a large pan with non-stick spray.
- Place mushrooms top side down so that they can be filled.
- In a large bowl mix together mayo, mustard, egg, old bay seasoning, roasted red peppers, and bread crumbs until well combined.
- Gently mix in crab meat.
- Place about ½ -1 tablespoon of crab mixture atop of each mushroom and bake for about 15 minutes or until crab mixture is golden. Serve warm.
Per 1 stuffed mushroom
35 calories
2 gm protein
2 gm fat
4 gm carbohydrate