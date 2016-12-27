BREAKING: Daughter: Carrie Fisher Dies At Age 60 | PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher With Star Wars Cast | Celebrities React

Health Holiday Recipes: Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

December 27, 2016 12:48 PM By Glen Macnow
Filed Under: Cooper Docs, cooper university healthcare, Crabbed Stuffed Mushrooms, glen macnow

Sponsored by Cooper University Health

Makes about 35-40 mushrooms

 

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds of baby portobello mushrooms, stem removed
  • 8 oz crab meat
  • ¼ cup roasted red peppers, diced small
  • ¼ cup light mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon old bay seasoning
  • ¼ cup bread crumbs
  • Non-stick spray as needed

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  • Spray a large pan with non-stick spray.
  • Place mushrooms top side down so that they can be filled.
  • In a large bowl mix together mayo, mustard, egg, old bay seasoning, roasted red peppers, and bread crumbs until well combined.
  • Gently mix in crab meat.
  • Place about ½ -1 tablespoon of crab mixture atop of each mushroom and bake for about 15 minutes or until crab mixture is golden. Serve warm.

 

Per 1 stuffed mushroom

35 calories

2 gm protein

2 gm fat

4 gm carbohydrate

